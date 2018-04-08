New Penalties for MO Workzones

For one MODOT worker, the new law is especially important.

"Had my left foot on the shoulder of the road and my right foot in the roadway and a car came through and took out the cones and drove across my ankle. Before I knew it and it spun me in the ditch. And then the person just drove off," said Tim Jones, a MODOT employee.

Jones is just one of 214 MODOT employees who've been injured in the past six years while working on a Missouri road. Seven MODOT employees have been killed.

"In the last three weeks we have seen two fatalities within our work zones. And what marks both of them is that they were senseless. There was no need for those deaths. And it was caused by careless, reckless drivers that made decisions that who can understand," said MODOT Director Pete Rahn.

Motorists who violate the new law will be fined $10,000 and lose their license for a year. MODOT employees will put up new signs. They hope this will make highways safer for motorists and fellow workers. With more than 1,000 active work zones this year, MODOT hopes motorists follow the new law more then ever.

The new law will not only keep road workers safe, but will also protect motorists. Between 2000 and 2004 more than 5,000 motorists were injured and 104 were killed while driving through work zones.