New Plant to Open in Moberly

Mamtek International plans to hire more than 300 people in the next 18 months, and will eventually create more than 600 jobs in the future.

Mamtrak is based in Hong Kong, and makes a sucralose sweetener sold under the name Sweet-O.

Mamtek is getting $17.6 million of state incentives, including $14.4 million of tax credits.

The city of Moberly is providing an additional $37 million in bond sales.