New, Plus-Sized Clothing Line

Katie Spencer and Beth Pickens cut, sew and stitch used clothes to create designs that are the basis of their anti-sizist clothing line, "No, she didn't!" whose title is a play on pop culture.



"It implies, 'Yes, she did,' and so that's like the thing of 'Yes, we did' and 'Yes, we're going to," said Pickens. "Sizes and the way we attach numbers to our body is humiliating, dehumanizing and completely socially constructed."



Spencer and Pickens reject the traditional sizing scale in favor of their attitude, "if it fits, wear it." Both women agree clothing sizes make women hate their bodies.



The two have been rebelling against society's expectations for some time, and find the feminist label appealing. Now, they're fusing political and social beliefs with their craft.



"There has been a whole movement within the feminist movement of reclaiming crafts and reclaiming feminine handiwork in crafts and talking about the art that's present in that and that skill that's present in that within our culture," said Spencer.



The designers have found a friend and fan at Columbia's Maude Vintage.



"It's neat because I think it creates dialogue, as well as excites people to wear something whether it says something in words or just in pictures," said Sabrina Braden, owner of Maude Vintage.



Despite compliments, Spencer and Pickens have no plans to expand the line because they don't want to become too commercial. The two designers started the line three years ago and use only recycled fabric.