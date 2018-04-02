New police headquarters to open in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Police Department is moving into its new headquarters this weekend.

The new police station on Olive Street replaces the current police headquarters on Clark Avenue, swapping a 100-year-old building for one constructed in 1990. The department bought a nine-story building once used by financial services firm A.G. Edwards for $2.7 million using asset forfeiture money.

Police officials will lead a march from the old headquarters to the new building at 10 a.m. Saturday. Mayor Francis Slay and Police Chief Sam Dotson will preside over an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting, followed by public tours until 1 p.m.