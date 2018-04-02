New Poll Has Akin Ahead of McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY - A new poll commissioned by the Conservative Family Research Council finds Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin beating Claire McCaskill.

The poll has Akin up 45 percent to McCaskill's 42 percent. Last week, two polls had Akin trailing and one of them was by double digits.

Meanwhile, Senator Claire McCaskill continues her campaign Wednesday in Independence. She reminded voters of her work performing wartime contracting, discussing her work with Virginia Senator Jim Webb that found $60 billion because of contracting abuses.

McCaskill said she feels the November election will be a close race and emphasized that she has deep respect for Missouri voters.