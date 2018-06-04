New President of Helias Catholic High School Announced

Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City will see a new president and chaplain effective this fall.

Bishop John Gaydos of the Diocese of Jefferson City, has appointed current chaplain of Helias Catholic High School, Rev. Stephen W. Jones as president for the 2013-2014 academic year.

Current president Didier "Di" Aur recently announced he was leaving to return to his home of Memphis, Tenn. to become principal of Resurrection Catholic School.

Bishop Gaydos also has announced the appointment of Rev. Anthony J. Viviano as chaplain of Helias Catholic, effective at the beginning the new academic year.

"I am very pleased that Fr. Jones has accepted this new role at Helias Catholic," said Bishop

Gaydos.

Both Rev. Jones and Rev. Viviano will continue their current positions until they start their new positions in the fall.