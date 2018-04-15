New president selected for Lindenwood University
ST. CHARLES - James Evans is named president of Lindenwood University. Evans became acting president of the 180-year-old liberal arts university in August 2006 upon the death of Dennis Spellmann. Evans has worked at Lindenwood for 32 years, first as a psychology professor and dean of social sciences. He was later appointed dean of sciences, dean of faculty and provost. Evans said he'll emphasize academics, technology and community partnerships, as well as the university's mission. Evans holds a doctorate in research psychology and a master's degree in psychology from Iowa State University. He has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Geneva College in Pennsylvania.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The pins were falling at Columbia's Lazer Lanes on Sunday, as the Arthritis Foundation of Missouri played host... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The identity of a black man painted in famed artist Thomas Hart Benton's mural inside the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of super-heros joined forces Sunday night to raise money for 9-year old Cody, who was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two people were transported to the hospital with moderate and severe injuries Saturday night after a crash, according... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Students, faculty, and staff got up bright and early Saturday to give back to the community through service.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening closed both westbound lanes of I-70, though one lane had reopened. Five vehicles... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – People across Missouri gathered in the state Capitol on Saturday afternoon for a pro-Second Amendment rally. ... More >>
in
FULTON – A home robbery led to one suspect's arrest on Saturday. According to a news release from Fulton... More >>
in
FULTON - Dreams came true Saturday for the high school students who stopped by a local organization's event to ensure... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ahead of tax day this coming Tuesday, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held a demonstration in downtown Columbia to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering a bill that would extend Medicaid for new mothers struggling with... More >>
in
SARCOXIE (AP) — People are flocking to southwest Missouri as hunting season for a highly sought out mushroom begins. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School after its announcement of sobriety checking all students attending... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A multistate outbreak of E. coli prompted Freshway Foods to recall chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks delis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – An audit of Columbia could cost anywhere from $500,000 to more than $750,000. The Missouri State Auditor... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An annual tradition is back, and it's taking spring cleaning to the extreme by clearing the streets of... More >>
in
WARDSVILLE - Lauren Holsapple competed in a local spelling for the first time three years ago, back in fifth grade.... More >>
in
FULTON - The Tennyson Road Fire station is preparing for the first hazardous and e-waste collection event of the year.... More >>
in