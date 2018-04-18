New principal for Lee Expressive Arts Elementary announced

2 months 3 days 7 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2018 Feb 13, 2018 Tuesday, February 13, 2018 4:04:00 PM CST February 13, 2018 in News
By: Joe Ward, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA- The Board of Education recommended Julia Coggins to be the new principal in the 2018-2019 school year at Lee Expressive Arts Elementary School.

Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said Coggins will continue to help students learn through the arts. 

“Ms. Coggins will be a great leader and collaborator with the teachers, students and families to continue to implement learning through the arts at Lee Expressive Arts,” Stiepleman said.

Coggins has been a teacher and school administrator for more than 15 years.

The last three years she was the assistant principal at Eliot Battle Elementary School. Prior to her time at Battle she worked as an administrator at Alpha Hart Elementary School for two years.

