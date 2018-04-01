New principal named at Jefferson City's second high school

JEFFERSON CITY– Jefferson City Public Schools announced the principal of the second high school.

Ben Meldrum will officially start his new position in the district at the beginning of July. Until then, he will continue serving as the principal for Simonsen Ninth Grade Center.

“I am very humbled by the opportunity to be a part of something that is so special to our students, staff, community and school district,” Meldrum said in a release sent out by the district.

Meldrum graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1996 and has served the district for the last 17 years. Meldrum taught Cooperative Career Education (school to work) at Nichols Career Center for 11 years. Meldrum then served as assistant principal at Simonsen Ninth Grade Center for two years before serving as principal for four years.

Meldrum earned his undergraduate degree from Missouri State University, a master’s degree from the University of Central Missouri and Specialist of Education in Superintendency from William Woods University. He will be involved with the construction and staffing process for the second high school.

“I am looking forward to working with many others during this exciting time for JCPS," Meldrum said.