New Program Aims to Help Joplin Tornado Victims Get Homes

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to provide assistance to families affected by the Joplin tornado. The organization plans to sell real estate owned properties to public housing authorities at a discounted rate.

Officials say they plan to sell almost 90 "move-in ready" properties in Missouri and Alabama. The properties will then be for sale or lease to any family affected by the tornado within two months. The organization is also extending the program to help those affected by the tornadoes in Alabama.

The properties will be available in Jasper and Newton counties, as well as Cherokee County in Kansas and Ottawa County in Oklahoma. The organization has already given $350,000 to Joplin through the Community Development Block Grant Sanctions Fund.