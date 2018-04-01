New Project For Rwanda

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Rwanda Community Partnership Project has connected Callaway County with Kibungo, Rwanda. The group raised money and built a women and children's health clinic in the remote community. Now, it is looking for its next project.

"He has sparked us all again," said Bob Hansen of the Rwanda Community Partnership.

Ernest Mahoro traveled 8,000 miles to say thank you.

"I had the dream of a clinic in my mind and the community of Fulton, through Bob, you make my dream happen," said Ernest Mahoro, a Kibungo Resident.

"Ernest will tell you that he's just an ordinary simple guy, that he's done nothing extraordinary. We've been calling him the angel from Kibungo for a number of years now," said Hansen.

Mahoro came to Fulton to speak with project members and students at Westminster College.

"I want to share with you my experiences," Mahoro said.

Ernest inspired the people of Callaway to do more.

"We're looking for our next community project. This is not just a one time health clinic, we're there and we're out. This is a number of ways we'll continue to partner with Kibungo and Ngoma district," said Hansen.

One idea involves teaching the Kibungo teachers.

"Work toward sending people who are information, literacy experts who can go and help teach teachers. We could help the teachers learn English and how to teach English," said Kat Barden, a Westminster College Librarian.

The country is moving from French to English as a national language, so the program could be helpful.

"I'm working toward trying to build some libraries and doing some literacy programs," said Barden.

Another idea would help ensure the project's sustainability over time.

"Get a group of kids to go. How much more could we affect the community if we send kids? Because then they're changed forever. Then they come back and their enthusiasm would just like wildfires spread throughout the community," said Barden.

The children would grow up believing in a global community.

"In our culture, that is the answer from god. The real answer," said Mahoro.

Ernest summed up his feelings with an African saying.

"I am because you are, and you are because I am. This means that we need each other," said Mohoro.

Mahoro is studying theology in Pittsburgh for the next three years and then will return to Kibungo.