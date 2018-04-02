New railroad signals approved for O'Rear Road

COLUMBIA - The city council approved a project Monday night to go ahead with the installation of railroad signals to O'Rear Road near Hallsville. The city owns the track that runs through the road.

Right now the intersection has no crossing arms, lights or audible sounds to let motorists and pedestrians know a train is coming. The city chose this specific intersection because of its lack of visibility for motorists driving up to the tracks.

The project will cost $125,000 dollars. Columbia will be completely reimbursed by Missouri Department of Transportation once the project is completed.