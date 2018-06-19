New Report Says 1 in 10 Missouri Kids at Risk Due to Toxins

4 years 2 months 16 hours ago Friday, April 18 2014 Apr 18, 2014 Friday, April 18, 2014 1:52:00 PM CDT April 18, 2014 in News
By: Elaina O'Connell, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - One in ten Missouri kids spend several hours each day near potentially dangerous chemical facilities, according to a new report conducted by the Center for Effective Government.

The center analyzed data on chemical facilities from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Risk Management Program and information on schools, elementary through high school, from the National Center for Education Statistics.

The center's director of open government policy, Sean Moulton, said nationally there are 4.6 million children affected, and in Missouri there are 195,000 school-aged kids at risk.

There are 293 schools in Missouri within one mile of a high-risk chemical facility, the report says.

"One of the reasons we wanted to get this information out there was so that parents, students, and schools can become more active in their own safety," Moulton said. "Schools run fire drills on a regular basis, and that is not to scare the students it is to prepare them. If a fire breaks out in that building you want the kids to be ready to act, and they should have the same kinds of procedures for schools that are close to these facilities considering the possibility of an accident and what they need to do."

KOMU 8 News looked at some of the counties in our viewing area including Boone, Audrain, Callaway, Cole, Moniteau, Cooper, Howard, and Randolph, and found 24 schools are within the one mile radius.

In Columbia, Derby Ridge Elementary School is within a one mile radius from Hawkins Water Treatment Group. According to the Center for Effective Government, Hawkins Water Treatment group houses 5,000 pounds of toxic chlorine. Also, emergency response plan data shows that the facility has its own response plan in case of an emergency, but it does not have a community plan. The local response agency listed is the Boone County Fire Department. The company's Vice President Rich Erstad said it is a part of policy to list the response agency, but he is not familiar with the community plan in case of an emergency. 

Moulton said that parents and community members need to better understand risks that these facilities pose and to push for changes. He said the deadly explosion in West Texas one year ago, which destroyed one school and damaged two others, should serve as a wake up call.

"I think the companies that run these facilities have a responsibility to the communities that they operate within," Moulton said. "Workers that come to the facility have a responsibility to be as safe as possible."

Moulton also said there are more than 100 advocacy groups that continue to recommend stronger disclosure rules and greater oversight of chemical facilities, as well as better emergency response plans. The Coalition to Prevent Chemical Disasters lists all of the advocacy groups on it's website.

Moulton said schools have a responsibility to protect both kids and parents. Moulton said one of the most important things the federal government can do to protect children and communities is to require these facilities to use safer chemicals and processes whenever feasible.

KOMU 8 News spoke to the assistant principal at Derby Ridge Elementary School, and the only comment she would make was, "We are very vigilant about keeping the kids safe." 

One of Moulton's concerns is that the schools are unaware of the dangers.

"I think it is easy to be close to these facilities, but if you can't see them and you are not right on top of them you don't realize how close you can be," Moulton said. "I think the other thing is many people probably don't realize the magnitude of risk that some of these facilities pose."

To find out if your child's school is within one mile from a high risk chemical facility there is an interactive map on the Center for Effective Government's website.

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 76°
6am 76°