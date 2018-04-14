New report shows improvement in Columbia, Fulton School Districts

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its Annual Performance Report, also known as the APR, Friday.

The APR is designed to show growth over time of all Missouri schools and school districts. Michelle Baumstark, community relations director at Columbia Public Schools, said school districts earn progress points for meeting certain goals. Districts get points based on 14 different categories, including standardized test scores, attendance rates and graduation rates.

The report is a part of the Missouri Improvement Program, known as MSIP 5. The program's goal, 10 by 20, is for Missouri schools to rank in the top 10 states by 2020.

Columbia Public Schools earned 84.3 percent of possible points in this year’s report, an increase of five percent from two years ago.

"One of the things we are most proud of is that we made progress overall," said Michelle Baumstark, CPS Community Relations Director. "We said a year ago that if we were to have any credibility, we would be making progress this year and we did, so we're very proud of that."

Jefferson City Public schools dropped to 70.9 percent, nearly a 7 percent decrease from last year's report. The Fulton School District saw a six percent increase this year from 86.4 percent in 2014 to 92.5 percent this year.

West Middle School in Columbia saw a 10 percent increase in points earned in this year’s APR. Principal Connie Dewey said the report gives school faculty a measure of their success.

"It allows us to have targets and goals that we are reaching for," said Dewey. "So at the building level we develop school improvement plans and at my building we develop department plans that help us stay focused on strategies that will help us to improve and grow."

The full list of school district's APR can be found here.