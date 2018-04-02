New Reward for Turning in Meth Labs

The Jefferson City area Crimestoppers want to make sure good tips get good rewards, which is why the group created a standard reward for tips leading to methamphetamine arrests.

Toni Lannert, a single mother of three, watches her children closely while they play. She never thought she would have to protect them from a nearby meth lab.

"I don't think people realize how big of a problem it is," she said.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department busted two meth labs at the same residence on Ravenwood Drive in the past 12 months.

"I try to keep them [children] away from that," Lannert continued. "But sometimes it's hard when they see all the police up there and, you know, I have to tell them something."

Sheriff Greg White explained, "People are still manufacturing and, with that in mind, I think that this Crimestoppers standing reward for information leading to an arrest, again, with someone with a meth lab, will be incredibly important to us."

Lannert said it's been quiet on her street since deputies seized the labs, and she hopes it stays that way for her children's sake.