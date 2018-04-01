New riot gear at the ready in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police say they have spent around $100,000 stocking up on riot gear and other items they may need if protests turn violent after prosecutors announce whether a Ferguson officer will face criminal charges in the shooting death of Michael Brown.

Brown was killed by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9. A spokesman for the St. Louis County prosecutor said Monday that a grand jury decision on whether to indict Wilson will be announced no earlier than Saturday, but he reiterated that the exact date of the announcement is not yet known.

St. Louis County Police spokesman Brian Schellman says the county has spent $65,500 for new riot gear such as helmets, shields and batons. The department has spent another $35,000 to replenish the supply of things like pepper spray, smoke canisters and rubber bullets.