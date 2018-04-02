New Ronald McDonald House Welcomes Family

COLUMBIA - This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Mid-Missouri Ronald McDonald House. The charity is celebrating by opening a brand new building.

The new house has 18 bedrooms and private bathrooms, increasing the number of families who can stay at the home. The house is 19,000 square feet and cost $2 million.

The Ronald McDonald House offers families with children in the hospital a "home away from home" at little or no cost. Since the original house's opening in 1983, it has housed 25,000 families.