New Senator's Plans

And she says she plans to bring her skills as an auditor to make federal government agencies more efficient. She says Bond called her this morning after she defeated Senator Jim Talent. She says they talked about setting aside partisan differences and talked as colleagues. McCaskill says she wants to be on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, which studies the efficiency of government agencies. She says she also plans to be use her auditing skills to work with the Government Accountability Office, which investigates how the government spends taxpayer dollars.