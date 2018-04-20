New Shriners Hospital in St. Louis opens June 1

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The new $50 million Shriners Hospital in St. Louis will open June 1, but with a smaller staff than the existing hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the hospital is leaving its 182,000-square-foot facility in Frontenac for a new facility about half that size overlooking Interstate 64 in St. Louis.

The hospital provides mostly free care to the patients it serves.

The Shriners Hospital in April reduced its workforce by about 20 percent, to 139. Those cut were mostly in administration and support services.