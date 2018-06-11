New St. Louis mayor appoints racial equity adviser

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis' new mayor has hired a woman active in reforms in Ferguson, Missouri, to oversee racial equity.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Nicole Hudson will serve as director of racial equity and priority initiatives for Mayor Lyda Krewson. Hudson will leave her position with Forward Through Ferguson, a nonprofit tasked with putting into place changes proposed by the Ferguson Commission. She was also a consultant for the commission.

Then-Gov. Jay Nixon formed the Ferguson Commission three months after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, in August 2014. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing but the shooting highlighted racial concerns in Ferguson and elsewhere in the St. Louis region.