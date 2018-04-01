New St. Louis officer injured after struggle, shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new St. Louis police officer has been injured during a struggle with an armed man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 24-year-old probationary officer was patrolling with a sergeant in a marked car around 9:45 p.m. Sunday when they saw a man acting suspiciously in the Fairground neighborhood.

The man ran, and officers chased him through an alley. As the officer and the man struggled, the man fired a gun, which struck the officer. The officer then drew his own weapon and fired three times.

The 23-year-old man was not hit, and officers arrested him.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said the injured officer was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound in the left neck and shoulder area.

The officer graduated from the police academy Oct. 29.