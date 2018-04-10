New St. Louis officer injured after struggle, shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new St. Louis police officer has been injured during a struggle with an armed man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the 24-year-old probationary officer was patrolling with a sergeant in a marked car around 9:45 p.m. Sunday when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

The man ran, and officers chased him through an alley. As the officer and the man struggled, the man fired a gun, which struck the officer. The officer then drew his own weapon and fired three times. The man wasn't hit.

Authorities said 23-year-old Walter Saddler of St. Louis was arrested and faces multiple charges in the shooting, including assault on a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $300,000. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.