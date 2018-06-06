New State Mental Health Plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The state Department of Mental Health is looking to privatize its case managers for the mentally retarded and developmentally disabled. A state plan would eliminate 484 state caseworkers and replace them with private-sector case managers. The proposal would need approval from legislators as they craft the state budget. Department director Keith Schafer says the plan ultimately could lead to larger number of case workers, because it should be cheaper for the private sector to hire the workers than for the state. Some parents worry about how their services will be effected.