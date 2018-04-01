New Statewide Standardized Testing

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Board of Education has signed off on a plan to require high school students statewide to take the same final exams starting in 2009. State education officials had recommended changing the standardized tests high school students take in hopes of making them try harder. Schools could decide whether to still administer locally designed finals. Many teachers complain that high school students don't try their best on the state standardized tests because it doesn't impact their grade. While the details are to be worked out later, education staff suggest students' performance on the tests should count for at least ten percent of their final grade in algebra, English and biology.