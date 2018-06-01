New Superintendent Stiepleman Speaks About Goals for CPS

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education declared Dr. Peter Stiepleman as the new superintendent of Columbia Public Schools Friday. He spoke to the media about his goals.

Stiepleman was selected by the board over finalist Dr. Dred Scott.

"I'm just grateful to be here," Stiepleman announced.

He said his mission is to work on getting all students to attend school and providing them the means to do so. He said he wants to focus on giving the students access to opportunities outside of the classroom, including foreign languages, sports and music.

"I deeply care about the kids in the community," he said.

Stiepleman said he is most excited for the curriculum and learning about secondary and elementary education. He's currently the Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education at CPS.

Stiepleman said the interview process helped him realize his values and channel those during the selection process.

Stiepleman said he received interview advice from his son before this first news conference.

Stiepleman will take over current Superintendent Dr. Chris Belcher's position starting on July 1.