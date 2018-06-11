New Supervisor Takes Office

Pearson says there are three parts to his goals.

The citizens, the front line workers, and the bottom line.

Pearson says listening is his best attribute

"in fact some people have said, why aren't you saying more. And i say i need to listen first. And ah that's how you learn. And i ask a lot of questions. I think that's how you learn. And i think that's what the public expects."

Pearson replaces keith schnarre.