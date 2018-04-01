New survey will focus on helping adults with autism

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Thursday, July 24 2014 Jul 24, 2014 Thursday, July 24, 2014 8:30:00 PM CDT July 24, 2014 in News
By: Jessica Mensch, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - When Julie Donnelly had her son 45 years ago, she didn't even know what autism was. Now, it is her life's work.

"When he was very young they thought he was retarded. They told me nothing could be done, that he would never lead a functional life. They told me to put him in an institution."

Donnelly said she wouldn't do that. Instead, she kept him in her home and worked with him intensely. She went back to school to get her Ph.D. so she could better understand what he was going through and help others with autism.

Donnelly was the first person to teach any classes at MU about autism and started the MU master's degree program in autism. She went on to work in Columbia schools helping teachers learn more about autism and training them to help their students with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Donnelly said her son and work have taught her a lot about what people with autism go through. She said one of the biggest struggles kids with ASD go through is transitioning into adulthood.

"Ten or fifteen years ago, the crisis issue was getting services to young children. We have made some inroads there and had some success," Donnelly said. "But now the crisis issue is transitioning. Those kids we were getting services are now grown up, and we haven't been thinking, 'Adults with autism may have totally different issues.'"

People with autism often struggle picking up on social cues, which can make interactions difficult. Many also have a hard time focusing on things in which they aren't interested.

According to Nancy Cheak-Zamora, a researcher and assistant professor in the MU School of Health Professions, less than 25 percent of adults with autism lead independent lives in adulthood. This means only one in four people with autism secures employment, lives independently, and has adequate social networks.

"Once somebody turns 18 or 20 they sort of are forgotten by the system," Cheak-Zamora said. "We want to make sure we are trying to address their needs at every point along the way."

Cheak-Zamora received a $500,000 Autism Research Program Idea Development Award last month to continue her research trying help young adults transition into full independence.

Cheak-Zamora says she will be conducting a study on about 600 different young adults ages 12 to 25 who have autism. She will use focus groups to identify what common challenges these young adults are going through when transitioning into being independent adults.

"We hope to make a survey from our research that can be used in a clinical setting. It will have questions that help doctors to evaluate how independent a young adult is with autism, and how the healthcare system can help them reach higher levels of independence as they transition into adulthood," Cheak-Zamora said.

The study will take 3 years to conduct.

Cheak-Zamora said she hopes the measurement tool she develops will help make the lives of children with autism and their families easier.

Despite the struggles people with autism often go through when securing their independence in adulthood, there are success stories, like Donnelly's son.

"Everyone was surprised when he graduated from high school. He went on to graduate from college and got two master's degrees."

Donnelly said her son now has a job, is married, and has two children.

Cheak-Zamora said she hopes her research will help more people with autism successfully transition into an independent adult life, much like Donnelly's son was able to do.

More News

Grid
List

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
6pm 28°
7pm 29°
8pm 28°
9pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
6:00p
Little Big Shots
7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
5:30p
The Goldbergs
6:00p
Saving Hope
7:00p
Stuart Little

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy