New Task Force Aims to Attract Nuclear Reactor Production

COLUMBIA - A new task force established Monday will try to help bring nuclear reactor production to Missouri. Governor Jay Nixon appointed several county commissioners to the Local Government Task Force, which will help Westinghouse Electric Co. in its bid for funds from the U.S. Department of Energy. The company is looking for $452 million in investment funds that would be used to design, license, manufacture and commercialize American-made small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

Nixon announced Boone County's Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill will chair the Local Government Task Force, which also includes presiding commissioners Gary Jungerman of Callaway County, Marc Ellinger of Cole County, Dave Dudenhoeffer of Osage County, and Randy Verkamp of Phelps County. "Dan and his group will ensure that, in addition to the strong statewide support we've built for this project, there is also a seamless and engaged presence at the local level," Nixon said.

Governor Nixon also announced Monday Deputy Director at Missouri Department of Economic Development Jason Hall will represent Missouri on the Westinghouse SMR Readiness Committee. Nixon said that committee willl examine a variety of issues to ensure the economic, regulatory, and policy environment is condidtioned to create jobs and compete on an international level.