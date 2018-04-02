New technology aims to crackdown on traffic offenders on Missouri highways

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highway Patrol launched a new technology in an effort to crackdown on more traffic offenders.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a new GPS system will bring more benefits in tracking speeding motorists.

"Basically it's a on screen thing that they can use either day or night," Capt. John J. Hotz, division director of Missouri State Highway Patrol public information, said. "You can see what's happening with the car."

Hotz said police can put three markers on the screen, and then it will calculate the speed for them, which is more convenient.

"You can basically calculate the speed of any vehicle on any streets of highway within the state of Missouri," Hotz said.

Hotz said police can also observe if a vehicle is drifting from one line to another, following another vehicle too close, or crossing the center line. Those observations could help police to identify whether a driver is drinking. Also, the new GPS system can record information for evidence to be used in court.

Another good capability Hotz mentioned is the new technology will be mounted on a patrol helicopter during traffic operations, and it will play an important role in providing police an easier way to chase a speeding vehicle from the air.