New technology to help Ferguson police increase transparency

FERGUSON (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson are using new technology to improve transparency with the public nearly three years after an officer fatally shot an unarmed black teenager.

KSDK-TV reports the Ferguson Police Department is using a software program called LEFTA Systems that records the age, race and gender of a person an officer makes contact with. It also records instances of use of force and whether the citizen or officer was injuried.

The program is a $100,000 gift from CEO Bryan Selzer, who is also a former officer.

Selzer said he watched the turmoil over Michael Brown's death on the news and knew his program could help. He says the goal is to eliminate questions of misconduct and prove when police are doing good work.