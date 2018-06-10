New Tenants for Ballpark Village in St. Louis Announced

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For decades, Cardinals fans have made the drive to Ted Drewes frozen custard stand for an after-ballgame treat. Starting next season, it will be a short walk away.

The Cardinals announced on Thursday three new tenants for Ballpark Village, the entertainment development scheduled to open next spring just outside of Busch Stadium. The tenants include Ted Drewes, the Drunken Fish restaurant and Howl at the Moon, a nightclub.

The new tenants join the Budweiser Brew House, Cardinals Nation Live! Marketplace and a cowboy bar called PBR St. Louis. Ballpark Village is expected to be ready by baseball's opening day in April.

The project, funded partly with taxpayer money, has been in the works since 2001, but was slowed by snags, re-designs and the economic downturn that began in 2008.