New Trial Date for Woman Accused of Infecting Man with AIDS Virus

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--AIDS-Charges,0061 New trial date for woman accused of infecting man with AIDS virus ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- A new trial date is set for the St. Charles woman accused of recklessly infecting a former boyfriend with the virus that causes AIDS. May 29th is the date for the trial of 27-year-old Angel Harris. She was charged in February with three felony counts. Authorities believe she potentially had sex with dozens of partners. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-19-07 0900EST