New Trial Date Set For Man Accused of Killing Officer

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Sergeant Slain-Mistrial,0099New trial date set for man accused of killing officer CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- A day after a mistrial was declared, a new trial date has been set for the man accused of killing Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee. Kevin Johnson will be tried again October 31st. That's according to S-T-L-Today-dot-com, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Johnson will remain jailed at the St. Louis County Justice Center. McEntee was shot to death July fifth, 2005. Johnson admitted during his trial that he shot the officer while in a "trance," distraught over the death earlier that day of his younger brother. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-04-07 1550EDT