New Turf Set for Install at Faurot Field

COLUMBIA -- Planners met early Wednesday afternoon to approve the construction of new turf on Faurot Field, while workers began laying down the turf late Wednesday afternoon.

MU Director of Turf Management Josh McPherson expects Faurot Field to be completely covered in green turf instead of sand by Monday.

But McPherson added that is the easiest part of the project. He said painting the yard line markers, the letters, and logos is where the real work begins. The group expects to have Faurot Field ready by early to mid-June. This expected date is a few weeks ahead of schedule.

The new turf will be FieldTurf Revolution made by the FieldTurf Company.