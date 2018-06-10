New unemployment data shows increase in hourly wages

COLUMBIA - New numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a surge in the number of new jobs nationwide as well as a higher-than-expected increase in hourly wages.

Data shows the national unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 percent while employers saw 320,000 new workers. The latest data for Missouri shows the statewide unemployment rate standing at 5.9 percent.

The latest city data shows the Columbia area has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.1 percent. The Jefferson City area is higher around 5.1 percent.

Updated city and state data should come out later this month. To look at the latest national BLS information, click here.