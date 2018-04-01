New Utility Payment Options in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Jefferson City residents have several new options to pay their utility bills.

Now instead of calling in or heading to City Hall to drop off utilities payments, residents can also pay their bills at seven grocery stores around town.

The new locations include Gerbes at 2805 W. Truman Boulevard and 2101 Schotthill Woods Drive, Hy-Vee at 3721 West Truman Boulevard, Convenient Food Mart at 3714 W. Truman Boulevard, 426 Brooks Street and 701 Eastland Drive, and Schulte's Fresh Foods at 1904 Southwest Boulevard.

Residents can still drop their payments off at City Hall, online and over the phone at 573-634-6328. Residents who call over the phone can also set up automatic deductions from a checking or savings account. Jefferson City Utilities would deduct the amount of the monthly invoice on or around the second business day of each month.