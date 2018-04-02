New Vegan Facility to Bring 60 Jobs to Mid- Missouri

5 years 7 months 4 days ago Monday, August 27 2012 Aug 27, 2012 Monday, August 27, 2012 9:33:00 AM CDT August 27, 2012 in News
By: Chloe Alexander
loading

COLUMBIA- A new vegan manufacturing facility will open in Columbia at the end of fall 2012. The facility is set to hire more than 60 local residents in the next five years.

The 16,000 square feet facility will be home of the brand, Beyond Meat, which produces chicken free strips. Founder and Owner, Ethan Brown, has been collaborating with food science researchers from MU, Fu-hung Hsieh and Harold Huff, for several years before starting the company.

Brown has a background as a clean technician and in clean energy. He has been a vegan for a very long time and he likes protein to be the center of his plate. He said he wanted to create a market where there was a plant-based substitute for chicken, beef, pork and seafood.

"I started working on what technology was out there and what technology was reliable for the commercialization in terms of taking plant based proteins and having them mimic the appearance, texture, mouth feel and overall experience of meat," said Brown.

Brown has a pilot facility for Beyond Meat in Maryland. This past June, they have launched the vegan meat product into areas such as Northern California, the specific Northwest, and the Rocky Mountains. They will start shipping to the east coast in the fall.

"Purpose of the pilot facility is to show that the technology can be transferred from the laboratory where it was developed and into a commercial setting," said Brown.

The facility in Columbia will be 10 times larger and is expected to have greater operations. Brown chose to locate the Beyond Meat manufacturing facility in Columbia because of the relationship he has with the university.

Human Resource Consultant, Tyree Byndom, has been an advocate for Columbia's economy, businesses, staffing and professional recruiting for the past decade. He was retired for about four months and orginally thought he wouldn't work for another company again, but then he heard about Beyond Meat.

"I interviewed with Bob Prusha, the Vice President of Operations for Beyond Meat and we had a good interview," says Byndom. "I really did not want to work for another company again. So when this opportunity came up I investigated them and looked at the research and said why not."

Byndom says Beyond Meat is not just focusing on supplying hourly wage jobs to people who live in Columbia, but they are also focusing on reaching out to all of Mid- Missouri.

"We did interviews on Wednesday. We interviewed 10 people and we hired 6 people to start," said Byndom. "Two of those people live in Columbia."

The combinations of jobs that the facility will offer are packaging, manufacturing jobs, general production jobs, personnel and food safety. These jobs will be broken into hourly wage and managerial positions.

"Over time we expect that the facility could support up to 60 jobs," said Brown. "We will basically be growing on a quarterly basis, but in the beginning we are looking to hire a lot of coworkers."

"Right now we are starting with a first shift that we hire," said Byndom. "That first shift is going to expand at its biggest point right at about 15 to 20 people. Then there is going to be a second shift that we hire, and then there is going to be a third shift. We are looking at [in] four to six months we are going to start hiring a new wave of applicants."

The formal ceremony, which will include a ribbon cutting, will be in the later part of the fall. The facility is located on 1714 Commerce Court. Workers will start training and shipping and distributing Beyond Meat to vendors and customers after Labor Day.

 

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4am 24°
5am 24°
6am 24°
7am 25°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

3:00a
Early Today
3:30a
Early Today
4:00a
Early Today
3:00a
Paid Program
3:30a
Paid Program
4:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld