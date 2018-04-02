New video of events before fatal Ferguson shooting in film

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) — A convenience store disputed a new documentary's claims that surveillance video suggests Michael Brown didn't rob the store before he was fatally shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

Filmmaker Jason Pollock told The New York Times he believes the previously unreleased footage shows Brown trading a small amount of marijuana for a bag of cigarillos around 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2014.

Pollock reasoned Brown intended to come back later for the cigarillos.

An attorney for the store and its employees said no such transaction took place.

Store co-owner Andy Patel told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Brown "grabbed the cigarillos and stole them" when confronted inside the store about 10 hours later, shortly before the shooting.

Surveillance video showed Brown strong-arming Patel while leaving the store.