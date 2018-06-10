New Volunteer Campaign Announced Today

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A St. Peters man is trying to encourage more volunteering in the St. Louis region. Ed Watkins says he's among those starting a volunteerism center. It will be based out of Wentzville City Hall for now. A minister in St. Louis, the Reverend Doug Petty, will help with the effort in the city. The group is asking government officials to collect better data on volunteering. They'll also work to encourage more people to volunteer. Watkins works as both a consultant and a volunteer. He hopes to take his idea nationally. He's talked to prominent book authors and government officials about his plans and says they've expressed enthusiasm.