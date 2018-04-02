New Way to Get Election Results

"In special elections or elections that are more complex, more complicated such as this one, it's hard to know where people get their information," said David Webber, Professor of Political Science.

KOMU has a new way to get election results, viewers can log on to KOMU.com beginning at 7 p.m. on election day for continuous updated results for more than 100 state and local races. You can find the results many ways, including the internet and on your wireless device. From 9 p.m. until 10 p.m. election night, you can watch a special live newscast with results on our website. You'll find KOMU News at 10 on the air and online with reports and updates from across the state. Online, you'll find some behind the scenes perspective from on-location bloggers. Webber says it may be a late night.

"I think Missouri's going to be one of the last ones. People are expecting that it may determine the balance of the Senate," said Webber.