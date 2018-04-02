New website feature shows Boone County inmates in real time

BOONE COUNTY — Boone County residents can now find out more than ever about who's detained in their county's system, and in real time.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department announced Friday it updated a feature on its website which lists people who have been arrested and are currently in the county system.

New features on the website include a photograph of every inmate, as well as what they were charged for, physical descriptors, and when their next court date is.

People could see who was detained in the county before the update, but would only see names and basic demographic information.

The website will also be automatically updated as an inmate enters the county system, another new feature.

The site can be found by clicking "Current Detainees" on the sheriff's department's home page.