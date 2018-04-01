New Year Resolution Downfall

COLUMBIA - Nearly half of Americans make New Year resolutions each year but only 8-percent succeed. And 38-percent don't make any resolutions.

According to a study at the University of Scranton, the top New Year's resolutions are: losing weight, get organized, spend less, save more, enjoy life to the fullest and stay fit and healthy.

It might be better to make resolutions than to make none at all. The Journal of Clinical Psychology says people who make resolutions are ten times more likely to succeed.

During the first week, 75-percent of Americans maintain their resolutions. On the second week, it's down to 71-percent and by one month it plummets to 64-percent. In six months, nearly a handful have abandoned their resolutions at 46-percent.