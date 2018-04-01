New Year's Day New-Borns

Holts Summit's first baby of 2007 was Kyle Jordan Ulrich, who was born at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City at 9:03 a.m. Monday. He weighed in at 8 pounds 6 ounces. His parents are Chaz and Cat Ulrich.

The first baby born at Lake Regional Hospital in 2007 was 6-pound 3-ounce Hershel Andrew King at 12:07 p.m. Monday. His parents are Alex and Elizabeth King of Lebanon.