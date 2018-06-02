New York Mosque Controversy Reaches Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - The controversy over building a mosque near ground zero has been all over national news, and now the controversy is extending into Missouri politics. Late this week someone posted a video on Republican Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Blunt's Youtube page that showed World Trade Center rubble alongside the assertion that his Democratic Senate opponent Robin Carnahan did not oppose the building of a mosque near ground zero.

But Blunt says he was unaware the video had been posted and has since taken the video down. Carnahan is calling the previous video of ground zero an exploitation of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

On his campaign Youtube website though there is still the audio from the video, a clip from a radio interview with Carnahan on Wednesday.

"Look I won't tell folks in New York what they should do, and I don't want them telling us in Missouri what to do, in the end that's their decision. But I think is a time when we ought to be getting people from all faiths to come together, not divide them," said Carnahan.

Both candidates were in attendance at the Missouri state fair yesterday and did shake hands publicly.