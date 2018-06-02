New Missouri President Gets Noticed

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri's acting president is sure acting presidential. Gordon Lamb says he doesn't want to be anything but temporary leader of the four-campus system. But he continues to help shine the spotlight on higher education in Missouri. Over the next month, Lamb is joining other Missouri college presidents and chancellors on a barnstorming tour across the state. Their goal is to build support for a 38 million-dollar proposal to train more health care workers.