New Warning Labels for Food Allergies

Heather Converse is allergic to milk, so shopping for food has always been a challenge.

"I've always been a label reader, she said, "and I know what's in almost everything I eat."

Now, Converse is concerned about more than just herself.

" I worry about that, with my daughter going to the school district, like I'm going to send her to school with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and the child next to her is allergic to peanuts," she added.

Converse is one of many concerned parents. Many allergists recommend all children avoid certain foods until they're older.

"Our pediatrician was very clear about what age she could have nuts and nut products, and also fish, too," said Marianne Fridman. "She's limited on when she can have fish. That's something else we have to be aware of."

The new law makes that easier because any food product with milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish or shellfish in it must be clearly labeled.

In the future, you won't see words like "artificial flavorings" on labels because labels must list, in plain words, exactly what's in food.

"You have to simplify the list of ingredients," said parent Mario Morales. "You can't make it too difficult or complicated, so that parents don't have to do too much research and have to go find what these things mean."

The new labels will appear on foods in grocery stores soon.