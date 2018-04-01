News at the Capitol

1 decade 8 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, July 03 2007 Jul 3, 2007 Tuesday, July 03, 2007 8:54:42 AM CDT July 03, 2007 in News
According to AP, Gov. Blunt signed a bill making secret the identities of people who carry out executions in Missouri. The measure allows lawsuits against the media or others who disclose that information. Supporters say the bill is an important protection against threats to workers just doing their jobs. But critics counter that the bill further shrouds the death penalty process in secrecy and violates First Amendment protections. Last summer, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed the identity of Dr. Alan Doerhoff of Jefferson City. Doerhoff participated in dozens of executions and testified to a federal judge in a lawsuit challenging lethal injection.

According to a press release from Gov. Blunt's office, he also signed legislation that closed a loophole in the law that allowed some who have been arrested for drunk driving to avoid prosecution on a technicality. House Bill 574 will allow the current process for drawing blood to test blood alcohol levels to continue. Defense attorneys and drunk drivers will no longer be able to have the results thrown out due to the small amount of alcohol used in the swabs to cleanse the skin prior to drawing the blood. 

Appointments:

Advisory Committee for 911 Service Oversight: Mary M. Berry, 61 of Maysville, is DeKalb County Clerk. She is currently secretary of ACCD 911 and has served in this capacity since 1992 when she assisted in the implementation of 911 in DeKalb County. Her appointment as the county representative is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on April 9, 2011. 

Dr. Brian J. Robb, 49 of Liberty, is an emergency room physician at Liberty Emergency Physicians. Dr. Robb holds a bachelor's degree from Washington University and a doctorate of osteopathic medicine from the University of Health Sciences in Kansas City. His appointment as the emergency care representative is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on April 9, 2011.

Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Rules: Dorothy M. Creager (R), 61 of Blue Springs, is an underwriting manager for St. Paul Travelers Companies. Ms. Creager has been a member of the Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Rules since 1997. Her reappointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Sept. 28, 2008.

Citizens' Advisory Commission for Marketing Missouri Agricultural Products: Stephen L. McBee, 53 of Braymer, is the owner and operator of McBee Angus. Mr. McBee holds a bachelor's degree and a master's in animal husbandry from the University of Missouri. His appointment in the livestock experience slot is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on April 10, 2010.

Clean Water Commission: Mr. Jan C. Tupper, 71 of Joplin, is a retired engineer and president of Allgeier, Martin and Associates. Mr. Tupper holds a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Oklahoma. His appointment as the member with knowledge of waste water treatment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending April 12, 2011.

Coordinating Board for Early Childhood: Dr. Patricia I. Carter, 47 of Columbia, is the clinical director for Children, Youth and Families at the Department of Mental Health (DMH). Dr. Carter holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Mississippi. Her appointment as a representative of DMH is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending at the pleasure of the governor.

Credit Union Commission: Harold (Hal) E. James (R), 53 of Columbia, is president and CEO of Missouri Credit Union. Mr. James holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia. His reappointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Jan. 1, 2013.

Charles H. Waalkes (R), 60 of Chesterfield, is president of the American Eagle Credit Union Division at the Anheuser-Busch Employees' Credit Union. Mr. Waalkes holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Jan. 11, 2011.                                                                              

Elevator Safety Board: John P. Orr (D), 46 of St. Peters, is a business representative at I.U.E.C. Local #3. Mr. Orr is a graduate of Ranken Tech.  His appointment representing the labor interests of the elevator industry is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on June 6, 2010.

Governor's Advisory Council for Veteran's Affairs: Daniel P. Schoenekase, 34 of Ballwin, is an attorney at Greensfelder, Hemker and Gale. Mr. Schoenekase holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Truman University and a juris doctorate from Saint Louis University.  He previously served ten years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. His appointment is for a term ending at the pleasure of the governor.

Governor's Council on Disability: Andrea D. Buening, 46 of Seneca, is an independent special projects coordinator and brain injury advocate at the Independent Living Center. Ms. Buening holds a bachelor's degree in education from Missouri Southern State College. Her appointment is for a term ending on Oct. 1, 2009.

Linn State Technical College Board of Regents: Kenneth L. Miller (R), 62 of Lebanon, is general manager of Laclede Electric Cooperative. Mr. Miller holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Drury College. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Dec. 29, 2011. 

Missouri Assistive Technology Advisory Council: Robin J. Rust, 49 of Fulton, is project director for the MR/DD Systems Transformation Initiative, employed by the Department of Mental Health. Ms. Rust holds a bachelor's degree in social work from Missouri State University and master's in public administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Her appointment is for a term ending on Aug. 28, 2008.

Missouri State University Board of Governors: Gordon A. Elliot (R), 63 of Springfield, is a senior partner at Elliot Robinson & Company, CPA's. Mr. Elliot holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Missouri State University. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Jan. 1, 2013.

Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission: Kenneth L. Gregory, 55 of Florissant, is captain/director of St. Louis County & Municipal Police Academy. Captain Gregory holds a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Missouri-Columbia. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Oct. 3, 2009.

Ronald S. Johnson, 43 of St. Louis, is a captain with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Captain Johnson holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Florissant Valley Community College. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Oct. 3, 2009.

Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund Board of Trustees: Schuyler J. Mariea, 44 of Jefferson City, is president of Premier Bank in Jefferson City. Mr. Mariea holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Westminster College and a master's of business administration from Lincoln University. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Feb. 6, 2010.

State Committee for Professional Counselors: Naomi R. Hunter, 54 of Joplin, is a counselor at the Ozark Center Turnaround Ranch. Ms. Hunter holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Missouri Southern State College and master's in counseling from Pittsburg State University. Her appointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Aug. 28, 2008.

State Historical Records Advisory Board: Robert P. Neumann, 53 of Republic, is an archivist at the Greene County Archives and Records Center. Mr. Neumann attended Southwest Missouri State University. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation for a term ending on Nov. 1, 2009.

State Rehabilitation Advisory Council: Barbara J. Gilpin, 52 of Russellville, is interim assistant director of effective practices with the Division of Special Education at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Ms. Gilpin holds a bachelor's degree in special education and a master's in education administration from Lincoln University. Her appointment is for a term ending March 11, 2009.

