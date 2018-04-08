News Brief: Curators to Make Decision

Interim president Gordon Lamb told The Associated Press he expects a decision on the successor to Elson Floyd, who left in April for the top job at Washington State University.

Republican Congressman Kenny Hulshof of Columbia is among the three finalists for the job.

Citing unnamed sources, Thursday's Kansas City Star reports that New Jersey business executive Terry Sutter is the leading candidate to oversee the four-campus system.

Sutter is a former president of Tyco Plastics and Adhesives and a 1984 graduate of Missouri-Columbia. The company bills itself as the world's largest maker of plastic garbage bags and duct tape.