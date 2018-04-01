News Brief: Delays in Glasgow

The purpose of the study is to collect traffic data for a proposed bridge project. The study will last 24 hours and is expected to cause some delays.

Also, MoDOT will be offering seminars on commercial motor carrier safety regulations. A seminar will be held on Tuesday, July 17, at the Missouri Department of Transportation, District 3 office in Hannibal. Other seminar locations included Springfield and St. Louis on Monday, July 16; Warrensburg and Columbia on Wednesday, July 18; Poplar Bluff on Thursday, July 19; St. Joseph and Joplin on Friday, July 20 and Licking on July 26.

The class explains the training, paperwork and other requirements truck drivers and their companies must fulfill to comply with state and federal law.

Reservations are limited to independent motor carrier operators or full-time employees of a motor carrier.

Sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For reservations, please contact Motor Carrier Services toll free at 1-866-831-6277 extension #5. Seating is limited, so early reservations are encouraged.