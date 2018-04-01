News Brief: Kidnapping, Domestic Assault

Deputies responded to the 8800 block of Sarr Street, where the deputy was unable to find the woman. Upon returning later he located the women and a male companion. After interviewing the subjects the deputies learned that there was a physical altercation in which Remigio Cherco, the male, threatened to kill the female. The woman was released and Cherco is charged with kidnapping and assault.